Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies suspect a juvenile was involved in the Christmas Day shooting and death of a man in Middleburg.

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke believes a juvenile was a shooter in the death of 23-year-old Julius Gray.

Deputies report Gray was shot one time as he was sitting on the couch with the suspect at a residence on Middleburg Road.

Gray was dating the suspect’s sister, though the two had broken up prior to the shooting.

Charges are expected to be filed against the juvenile in this case.