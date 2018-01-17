Two Union City juveniles were charged after admitting to entering a home on Ury Street.

Police reports said officers were called by an individual who saw the subjects coming from a back door and walking West on Ury Street.

Reports said officers went to the home, and observed glass broken out at the back door, and an interior door forced open.

Police followed footprints from the scene to a residence on Ury Street.

When arriving at this location, officers caught one of the juveniles, who tried to flee from a back door.

This person, along with two more individuals inside the home, were taken to the police station, where two of the juveniles admitted to burglarizing the home.

Taken from the residence was candles, hand soaps and body lotions valued at approximately $100.

Charges of forcible entry aggravated burglary were issued against a 13 year old and 14 year old boy.