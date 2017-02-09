The Union City, City Council has approved an agreement that will bring a K-9 Unit to the police department.

Members unanimously voted to accept the drug detecting dog from officer Scott Watkins, who also owns a business that trains K-9 Units.

Police Chief Perry Barfield talked about the specifics of agreement and having the dog as a member of the department.

Chief Barfield said he was glad to again have a K-9 back in the department, which can assist officers on the street.

Chief Barfield called officer Watkins proposal a “win-win” situation for the city, adding that the cost of purchasing a K-9 Unit can range from $3,000 to $5,000.