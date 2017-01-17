An industrial announcement was held today in Fulton, which will involve the expansion of an existing plant, and relocation of another.

Economic Development officials from Fulton County and Graves County were on hand to announce that MVP will relocate from their facility in Fulton, back to Graves County, while Kayser Automotive will take over the soon to be vacant building to expand their operations.

Kayser plans to expand their automotive parts assembly in the new building, which will mean the addition of 100 new jobs.

MVP will offer transfer of all of their 69 current employee to the Graves County site, with some also relocating to the Union City plant.

Plans call for MVP to be out of the building by the first part of April.

Several guests spoke at today’s event, including Stephan Schutte, the CEO of Kayser Automotive, and Rodney Bohannon, of MVP Group.