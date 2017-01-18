An industrial announcement was held Tuesday in Fulton, which will involve the expansion of an existing plant, and relocation of another.

Officials from Fulton County and Graves County were on hand to announce that candle maker, MVP Group, will relocate from their facility in Fulton, back to Graves County, while Kayser Automotive will take over the soon to be vacant building to expand their operations.

Kayser plans to expand their automotive parts assembly in the new building, which will mean a $28 million dollar investment and the addition of 100 new jobs to their existing 60 employees.

Kayser currently manufactures and assembles plastic injected molded and metal parts, such as fuel tank components, along with engine and under the hood parts.

MVP Vice President Rodney Bohannon said all 69 employees at the Fulton facility will be offered the opportunity to transfer to Mayfield, with some relocating to the Union City plant.

Fulton-Hickman County Economic Development Director Wendy Puckett said plans now call for MVP to be out of the building by the first part of April.

Several guests spoke at today’s event, including Stephan Schutte, the CEO of Kayser Automotive, and Rodney Bohannon, of MVP Group.

Photos from the announcement ceremony have been placed on our website.