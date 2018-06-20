UT Martin has named Dr. Kent Kelso, formerly with St. John’s University in Queens, New York, as lecturer and interim chair of UT Martin’s Department of Educational Studies.

Kelso assumed his new responsibilities May 14.

He most recently served as associate dean of administration and student success at St. John’s University and spent many years prior to that appointment serving in residence life, student affairs and enrollment services positions at a variety of institutions.

Kelso holds bachelor’s degrees in history and secondary education from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, and a master’s degree in history from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas. His doctoral degree is in educational administration and leadership from Indiana State University in Terra Haute, Indiana.