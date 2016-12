Most City Halls in the Ken Tenn area are open today after the Christmas holiday while Courthouses remain closed.

The Martin City Hall is an exception as it’s closed today but will reopen tomorrow, while City Halls in Dresden, Fulton, Union City, Gleason, Greenfield, Sharon, and South Fulton are back to regular business today.

Courthouses in Weakley, Obion, and Lake Counties are closed today and will open back up for General Sessions Court tomorrow.