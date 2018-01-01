Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind around 15 mph.

New Year’s Day

Sunny and cold, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -12. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -11. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -13. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 8. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 13. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 24. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday

Occasional flurries after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.