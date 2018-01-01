Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind around 15 mph.
New Year’s Day
Sunny and cold, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -12. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -11. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -13. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 8. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 13. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 24. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Friday
Occasional flurries after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.