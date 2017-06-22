South Fulton native Terry G. Hillard will serve as the guest speaker of the Ken-Tenn Homecoming and Reunion Committee’s 4th annual Youth Summit in Fulton today and tomorrow.

Mr. Hillard is best known for being a former superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, as well as a co-founder and partner of global security consulting firm Hillard Heintze.

The Youth Summit takes place from 8 to 4 on Thursday and Friday, and consists of several activities to help students with financial aid, managing money and resume writing.

Parents who want their child to attend can take them to Fulton City High School to participate.