Residents in the Ken Tenn area will ring in the New Year tomorrow night with events, parties, and home celebrations.

There are a number of events including the New Year’s Eve Gala at Discovery Park in Union City tomorrow night from 8 until 1, which will have live music and a cash bar.

Jackson hosts their 3rd annual New Year’s celebration tomorrow evening from 7 to 10 with guest speakers and live music at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Meanwhile, a lot of people will turn to bars where many bands will play in commemoration of the holiday.

And other people will do the yearly countdown into 2017 at home as the ball falls in New York City.

In other news, several churches will have watch night services lasting into the New Year tomorrow night.