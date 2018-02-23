Region 6A Girls Quarterfinals

Huntingdon 67 – Collinwood 37

Loretto 55 – Clarksburg 31

Summertown 76 – West Carroll 36

Perry County 59 – McKenzie 55

Monday evening at 5, Huntington plays Loretto at Lawrence County High School. Afterwards, Summertown faces Perry County.

Region 7AA Girls Quarterfinals

Westview 58 – Decatur County Riverside 26

Crockett County 48 – Jackson South Side 37

McNairy Central 43 – Obion County Central 41

Dyersburg 55 – Lexington 53

Monday evening at 6, Westview takes on Crockett County at McNAiry Central High School, with McNairy Central and Dyersburg to battle after.

Region 7A Boys Quarterfinals

Middleton 48 – Greenfield 36

Humboldt 84 – Union City 60

Bradford 55 – Trinity Christian 53

Monday evening at 6, Humboldt plays the winner of Trenton Peabody and South Fulton at Trinity Christian Academy. Later, Middleton and Bradford face off.