Temperatures are going to rise over the next couple days in the Ken Tenn area, and there’ll be a good chance of showers every day this week.

It’ll be a warm January with a high of 66 today and plenty of cloud cover with a 50% chance of rain throughout the day.

Tonight, the low temperature at 60 will feel almost like the high earlier, and it’ll be cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 67, but also the day with the best chance of thunderstorms as well.

Tomorrow evening, the typical January cold weather is back at a low of 40 with a 70% chance of showers.