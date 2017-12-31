Sunday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -2. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
New Year’s Day
Sunny and cold, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -11. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 3. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 21. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 12.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 27.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.