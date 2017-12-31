Sunday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -2. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

New Year’s Day

Sunny and cold, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -11. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 3. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 21. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 27.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.