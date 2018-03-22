Haywood Boys Basketball Coach Kendall Dancy has announced he will step down. He felt as if it is a good time to depart, saying he is leaving the team better off now than when he first started coaching the team.

Coach Dancy led the Tomcats to a 170-59 (74.2%) record in his 7 years with the team. Haywood won its first and only State Championship in school history under Dancy in 2015, while reaching one more state tournament and 5 regional semifinals in his 7 year tenure.

Coach Dancy will remain at the school as a history teacher through the remainder of the school year, as well as help the team through their search for a new head coach.