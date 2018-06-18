Union City School Board members have approved a new contract for their Director of Schools.

During Monday’s brief meeting at the Municipal Building, board Chairman Karl Ullrich announced a four year contract for Director Wes Kennedy.

The contract calls for a base salary of $116,705, with a $690 a month car allowance.

This total plan brings the package to $124,985 a year.

Ullrich said Kennedy would be also eligible for the same bonuses as other staff members, along with the differentiated pay plan.

Kennedy just completed his first year as the Director of Schools, after taking over for former Director Gary Houston.