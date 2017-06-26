The annual White Squirrel Festival in Kenton will begin on Friday.

The festival will run five days and will conclude on Tuesday, July 4th.

On Friday, a business open house will take place from 5:00 until 7:00, with an auction and dessert auction to begin at 7:00 at the Kenton gym.

On Saturday, a Veterans Breakfast will take place from 8:00 until 10:00, a car show from 10:00 until 3:00 and vendors fair from 9:00 until 5:00.

A Community Church Service will be held on Sunday night at the Kenton Gym at 6:00, with a Bingo and Talent Show on Monday night at 7:00.

The festival will conclude on July 4th with a day full of activities that includes a 5K-run, the White Squirrel parade at 11:00, a street dance with the Dustin Hamlin Band at 6:00 and Fireworks at 9:00.