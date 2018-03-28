A 29-year-old Kentucky coal miner was killed early Wednesday in a conveyer belt accident at a Harlan County mine.

The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, reported that Hubert Grubbs, of Harlan, suffered fatal injuries at the Revelation Energy Panther Mine in Cumberland.

He was a pre-shifter/belt examiner with 10 years of experience.

The report said Grubbs began his shift at 10:30 Tuesday night, and was splicing a conveyer belt when the conveyer started unexpectedly, causing fatal injuries.

All mining operations were shut down Wednesday, after the fatality, and are being suspended while an investigation into the fatal accident continues.