Kentucky crops are following the pattern of Tennessee, with much above the five year average for growth heading into August.

The United States Department of Agriculture report this week showed 91-percent of Kentucky corn crops in the silking stage, with 64-percent of the soybean crops in the “blooming” stage.

The USDA report also indicated 41-percent of soybeans were setting pods, which is well above the five year average of 30-percent at this stage.

The Kentucky crop condition report indicated 62-percent of the corn crops were listed as “good”, with soybeans receiving a “good” rating of 66-percent.

