Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has signed documents to eliminate more than 65 obsolete, inactive or suspended boards and commissions.

As part of his “Red Tape Reduction”, Governor Bevin issued and executive order which eliminated 29 of the boards and commissions established by a former executive order.

A study by the Legislative Research Commission in 2012 indicated Kentucky had 571 boards, commissions, councils and committees, which is nearly twice the number of a typical state.

Last month, House Bill 276 eliminated 28 of the boards, while Senate Bill 249 eliminated 11 more.

Governor Bevin said the elimination move was to better manage operations of state government, while providing greater efficiency.