Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all state office buildings today.

The sunrise to sunset formation is in honor of 19 year old Corporal Ernest Heilman, a Kentucky soldier who was captured and killed in the Korean War.

According to the Department of Defense, Cpl. Heilman was a member of the 15th Field Artillery Battalion, when he was declared missing in action in South Korea in February of 1951.

His body was accounted for in August of 2016, and he will now be buried today at Arlington National Cemetery.