The State of Kentucky has joined a coalition calling for an end to federal overreach by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Governor Matt Bevin signed a letter, along with 17 state attorney generals and the Governor of Mississippi, seeking a halt to what they characterized as the EPA’s “unlawful regulatory actions during the Obama-era.”

In the letter, Governor Bevin called the regulations a “product of political and social ideology, rather than sound science.”

Bevin told EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt that environmental professionals in his state were “well qualified, well trained and best suited to address the needs of Kentucky.”

The nearby states of Missouri and Arkansas were also part of the coalition to the EPA.