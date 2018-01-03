Tennessee Girls Basketball:
Greenfield 54 – Huntington 35
Dyer Co 90 Ripley 24
Camden 43 South Gibson 42
Tennessee Boys Basketball:
Greenfield 80 – Huntington 57
Dyer County 74 Ripley 73
South Gibson 64 Camden 38
Kentucky BOYS BASKETBALL
Cairo, Ill. 71, Marshall Co. 55
Caldwell Co. 76, Dawson Springs 39
Calloway Co. 71, Mayfield 52
Graves Co. 54, McCracken County 40
Murray 45, Ballard Memorial 43
Trigg Co. 72, Community Christian (Paducah) 35
Kentucky GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calloway Co. 55, Fulton City 27
Carlisle Co. 44, Livingston Central 32
Graves Co. 64, McCracken County 35
Hopkinsville 58, Madisonville-North Hopkins 33
Paducah Tilghman 59, St. Mary 32
Trigg Co. 48, Community Christian (Paducah) 35