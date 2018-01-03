Tennessee Girls Basketball:

Greenfield 54 – Huntington 35

Dyer Co 90 Ripley 24

Camden 43 South Gibson 42

Tennessee Boys Basketball:

Greenfield 80 – Huntington 57

Dyer County 74 Ripley 73

South Gibson 64 Camden 38

Kentucky BOYS BASKETBALL

Cairo, Ill. 71, Marshall Co. 55

Caldwell Co. 76, Dawson Springs 39

Calloway Co. 71, Mayfield 52

Graves Co. 54, McCracken County 40

Murray 45, Ballard Memorial 43

Trigg Co. 72, Community Christian (Paducah) 35

Kentucky GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calloway Co. 55, Fulton City 27

Carlisle Co. 44, Livingston Central 32

Graves Co. 64, McCracken County 35

Hopkinsville 58, Madisonville-North Hopkins 33

Paducah Tilghman 59, St. Mary 32

Trigg Co. 48, Community Christian (Paducah) 35