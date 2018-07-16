Multiple men and women of Kentucky State Police, along with several civilians, were recently honored for their service to the state.

During a ceremony held in Lexington, Kentucky State Police named 15-year veteran Trooper 1st Class Scottie Pennington, of Berea, as the “2017 Trooper of the Year”.

During the ceremonies, 12 Troopers were bestowed the “Lifesaving Medal”, with 10 Troopers issued “Citations for Bravery”.

The “Citation for Meritorious Achievement” was presented to 14 civilians, which is the highest award presented in support of a State Police officer.

Locally, the “Trooper of the Year” for Post 1 was awarded to Eric West, while the “Detective of the Year” for Post 1 was given to Trevor Pervine.

