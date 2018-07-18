Kentucky State Police at Post 1, have announced their plans for checkpoints in their 11 county coverage area.

Reports said Troopers will be checking for valid registration, drivers license and insurance, along with the use of seat belts and child restraint seats.

Troopers will also be on the lookout for motorists who may be operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

State Police reports said five possible checkpoint locations have been determined for Graves County, along with four sites in Calloway and McCracken County, three locations in Hickman County and two possible spots in Fulton County.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...