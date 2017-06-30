The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that drunken driving fatalities spike during the 4th of July holidays.

Due to this statistic, Kentucky State Police has announced their participation in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from 6:00 tonight until midnight on Tuesday.

State Police officials say Troopers will be out in full force to keep impaired drivers off the roadways, and anyone caught operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be arrested.

Ten people died on Kentucky roadways during last year’s 4th of July holiday period, with three of those ruled as alcohol related.

Authorities also investigated 71 crashes involving impaired drivers, and made 428 driving under the influence arrests.