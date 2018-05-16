Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, held memorial services at two locations in Graves County on Wednesday.

As part of National Police Officer Memorial Week, Troopers gathered to place a wreath at the memorial outside of the Mayfield headquarters, containing the names of the two Troopers who died in the line of duty in the Post 1 area.

23 year old Trooper Eric Chrisman was fatally injured in a vehicle collision in June of 2015 in Livingston County.

He was only six months into his career following his commission as a Trooper.

31 year old Trooper Joseph “Cameron” Ponder was fatally shot in September of 2015, while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 24 in Lyon County.

Ponder had been with Kentucky State Police for nine months.

Post 1 Troopers also traveled to Mayfield Memory Gardens to place a wreath at the grave site of Trooper James McNeely.

The 37 year old McNeely drowned in April of 1972 in Franklin County, one day after celebrating his 16th year with Kentucky State Police.

Trooper McNeely died when his boat was swept over the dam at Lock 4 in Frankfort, while searching for two canoeists.

His body was never found.