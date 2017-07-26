Seventy-nine members of Kentucky State Police were recently honored for their acts of bravery, life-saving, and dedication to duty during ceremonies held in Lexington.

During the event, several members of Kentucky State Police at Post 1 in Mayfield were among those recognized for their work.

Senior Trooper Eric Fields was one of four officers statewide to be awarded the “Citation for Bravery”, which is bestowed for performing acts beyond the call of duty, and bravery without regard to personal risk.

Trooper Adam Jones was one of eight officers to receive the “Citation for Meritorious Service”, which is given to members who distinguish themselves with exceptional character that contributes to the success of a major command or endeavor.

Also issued awards was Detective Cory Hamby, who was named the Post 1 “Detective of the Year” and Master Trooper Lewis Dodd Jr. who was named the Post 1 “Trooper of the Year” and Officer Mark Townsend was issued the “Commercial Vehicle Enforcement” award.