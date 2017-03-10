The latest reports of unemployment in Kentucky show rates fell in 90 county’s from January of 2015 to January of 2016.

The Office of Employment and Training also reported an increase in the jobless rate for 23 county’s, while seven remained the same.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless claims in Kentucky at 3.6-percent for January, with Magoffin County holding the highest rate at 17.9 percent.

In the Purchase Region of Western Kentucky, Ballard County had the highest unemployment average in January at 10-percent.

This was followed by Carlisle County at 8.3, Fulton County 8.2, Graves County 7.5 and Hickman and McCracken County at 7-percent.

The lowest jobless rate in Western Kentucky was in Calloway County, with a rate of 5.6-percent.

Statewide for the month, Kentucky was listed at 5.6-percent, while the United States unemployment rate was 5.1-percent.