Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in 102 of the state’s 120 counties between September 2016 and September 2017.

The Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics says jobless rates stayed the same in five counties and rose in 13 counties statewide.McGoffin County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 12.9 percent . Fulton County had the 7th highest unemployment rate in Kentucky at 7.7 percent.

The agency says Oldham County had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 3.1 percent.