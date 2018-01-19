The lone remaining suspect charged in the disappearance of a 12 year old Union City girl, has been bound over to the grand jury.

18 year old Marcos Hernandez had his case sent to the February term of the grand jury, following a hearing at the Obion County Courthouse on Thursday.

He is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.

Hernandez, along with 19 year old Julio Gomez-Baltazar and a juvenile, were arrested in Mississippi, after picking up the 12-year old girl in Union City on November 24th.

Following an extensive search by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Union City police and Mississippi Highway Patrol, the young girl was located in a car with the three suspects and returned back to her parents in Union City.

All three suspects were initially charged in the case, but Baltazar and the juvenile had their charges dropped following extradition to Obion County.

Baltazar is still being held at the Obion County Jail by Immigration officials, but the juvenile has been returned to Mississippi.