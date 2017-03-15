The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety reminds motorists to plan for a designated driver ahead of time before the St. Patrick’s Day holiday begins.

KOHS Executive Director Dr. Noelle Hunter says alcohol impairs your driving skills and your judgement, and to not wait around until after you’ve been drinking to find a sober driver.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 25 percent of fatal crashes that happened on St. Patrick’s Day last year involved drunk drivers.

A few steps are recommended to prevent accidents including leaving your car keys at home, using a taxi or public transportation if impaired, and contacting law enforcement if you see a drunk driver.