The tragic death of a Gleason softball player’s mother has led to the creation of a tournament in her memory.

Senior player Madison Arnold’s mother Kristie Arnold, who was a teacher and softball coach at Gleason, passed away from a brain aneurysm a few years ago.

As a result of Madison’s desire to honor her mother’s memory, Gleason Softball Coach Albert Collins helped organize the Kristie Arnold Memorial Tournament to be held April 21st and 22nd in Gleason.

Coach Collins says the Maddie Memorial Tournament usually held in Martin is teaming up with the Kristie Arnold Memorial Tournament.

We’ll have more information on the Gleason memorial tournament as it draws closer.