Troopers from Post 1 in Mayfield were called to the scene of an assault victim in Graves County.

Reports said a transit bus driver reported the assault of Larry West, of Mayfield, who was riding a Fulton Transit Bus at the time of his attack.

Troopers and Mayfield ambulance personnel arrived to take West to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, where he was then airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville with life threatening injuries.

An investigation showed that West was assaulted by 44 year old Daniel Dulin, of Mayfield, who struck West multiple times on the bus with his fists.

Dulin was later located in Mayfield and taken into custody on charges of first degree assault.