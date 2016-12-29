Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 Mayfield, have announced their plans for increased enforcement for the New Years holiday weekend.

Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will be patrolling all roads and saturating known problematic areas in the district.

Public Affairs Trooper Micheal Robichaud said motorists will see more Troopers on the roadways, and should expect to encounter various safety checkpoints in the eleven county coverage area.

The checkpoints will be used to ensure proper registration, license and insurance, along with the use of seat belts and child restraint seats.

During the holiday enforcement, Trooper Robichaud is encouraging anyone who attends a New Years Eve party that includes alcohol, to have an assigned designated driver.

A no tolerance approach will be in force for anyone who may be caught operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.