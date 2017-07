Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 Mayfield, have released their monthly activity report for June.

During the 30 day period, Troopers issued 1,142 citations, that included 305 for speeding and 200 for seatbelt and child restraint seat violations.

Reports also show 228 criminal arrests were made, along with 26 driving under the influence arrests.

The monthly statistics also reported 764 calls for service, 91 criminal cases opened and two fatal collisions investigated.