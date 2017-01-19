Kentucky State Police has released the name of the Fulton police officer involved in the fatal shooting that occurred on Monday.

A Post 1 release on Thursday said Sergeant James Robert “Buck” Buckingham remains on administrative leave at this time, pursuant to standard protocol for incidents with deadly force.

43 year old Charles “Chris” McClure, of South Fulton, was shot twice in the torso, after investigations indicate he was wielding a pole with a knife attached.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of East State Line and Lake Street around 12:30.

Sgt. Buckingham has been a law enforcement officer in Kentucky for over 30 years, and has been a member of the Fulton Police Department the past seven years.

Kentucky State Police say they are continuing their investigation.