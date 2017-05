A ceremony will take place Thursday morning to honor fallen officers in Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police Memorial Service will honor Troopers, and other law enforcement officers, who have died in the line of duty since the agency began in 1948.

The service will take place at the State Police Training Academy in Frankfort, and will include the laying of a wreath to recognize 30 Troopers killed on duty.

Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton will be a featured guest speaker at the ceremony.