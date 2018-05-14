Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has announced his law and order coalition, featuring more than 40 prominent members of the West Tennessee law enforcement community.

Kustoff said as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, he worked alongside law enforcement to fight violent crime and keep drugs out of our communities in West Tennessee, but now his mission was to work with President Trump to ensure the brave men and women get the support they deserve from Washington.

During his first term, Congressman Kustoff has led the charge on issues impacting the law enforcement community, such as the fight to end the opioid crisis and the effort to prevent the use of contraband cell phones in prisons.

Kustoff’s Law and Order Coalition includes Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder, Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas, Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box, Lake County Sheriff Brian Avery and Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson.

The coalition also includes 27th District Attorney Tommy Thomas and 29th District Attornet Danny Goodman, along with Humboldt Police Chief Robert Ellis, Tiptonville Police Chief Joe England, Gibson Police Chief Brad Hardin and Dyer Police Chief Brad Lindsey.