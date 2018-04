8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff made it official on Tuesday that he will seek another term in office.

Congressman Kustoff, with his wife Roberta by his side, made the announcement during a stop at the Conley Law Offices in Union City.

During the campaign stop, the Congressman held a meet and greet with a large crowd that attended the announcement.

The Obion County stop was the first of 15 county visits on the re-election announcement tour over a three day period.