Eighth District Congressman David Kustoff has announced his re-election visiting 15 counties in West Tennessee including a stop Thursday in Weakley County.

Congressman Kustoff and his wife, Roberta, met with local farmers and county officials at Yeargin Farm.

While speaking with Thunderbolt Radio, Congressman Kustoff commended the 8th district’s ag industry, which is the largest agricultural producer in Tennessee.

In terms of the 8th district’s economic outlook, Congressman Kustoff says West Tennessee has made advances but still lags behind other parts of the state.

With more companies exploring options in West Tennessee, Congressman Kustoff says a skilled work force is essential to lure in perspective businesses.