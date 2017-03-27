8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has co-sponsored a bill to increase federal penalties for threats against community religious centers.

Kustoff, along with Democratic Congressman Derek Kilmer, of Washington, introduced the “Combating Anti-Semitism Act of 2017”.

The bill would ensure that bomb threats, and other threats of violence, would be prosecuted as hate crimes.

Kustoff said the increase in the number of threats was what he called “deeply disturbing”, adding that it was clear that existing federal laws do not deter acts of hate against religious centers.

If passed, the bill would create a penalty of up to five years in prison if there is any damage or destruction of property.