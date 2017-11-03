Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff applauded the House Judiciary Committee passage of a bill he introduced, which increases penalties for threats against religious institutions.

Congressman Kustoff, and Democratic Congressman Derek Kilmer of Washington, proposed the “Protecting Religiously Affiliated Institutions Act of 2017” back in March.

The bill increases federal penalties for bomb threats and other credible threats against religious institutions, and allows prosecution as a hate crime.

Kustoff said lawmakers stand united against acts of hate, and protect the rights of all Americans to worship freely and without fear.

The Shelby County Republican thanked the support of the Judiciary Committee and said he looked forward to its consideration in the full House.

Thirty-four additional bi-partisan members co-sponsored the legislation.