8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff says he was pleased at the words delivered by President Donald Trump during his speech to Congress on Tuesday night.

Congressman Kustoff called President Trump’s words “uplifting and unifying” which outlined bold plans to strengthen the country.

The Shelby County Republican also praised the plans for a new health care law, with cost efficient choices, along with reduced regulations and lower taxes for small businesses.

Kustoff said President Trump’s work to improve American safety with defense spending, stronger border security and increased support for law enforcement were well received by his colleagues in Congress.