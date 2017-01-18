8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff said he is excited at the opportunity to be part of this week’s Presidential Inauguration Day.

Kustoff made a stop Tuesday in Union City at the Obion County Farm Bureau office, where he addressed issues and took questions pertaining to issues facing the nation.

Following the meeting, Kustoff spoke with Thunderbolt News, and was asked about the chance to see Donald Trump take the highest office in the land.

The Shelby County Republican said he feels Trump will eventually bring all people together, and will bring growth to the nation.

Just two weeks into his elected term, Kustoff added he plans on being very visible in his district during his time away from Washington.