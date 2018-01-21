8th District Congresman David Kustoff sent a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. Congress requesting that his salary be withheld during the government shutdown.

In that letter Kustoff said “If our troops don’t get paid during the Schumer Shutdown, I cannot in good conscious accept my pay,” said Congressman Kustoff. “I have requested that my personal salary be withheld until we fund the government. I will continue working with my colleagues toward a timely solution and will fight for the needs of West Tennesseans.”

Congressman Kustoff said his office will remain open throughout the government shutdown to answer constituent questions and work to find a solution to fund the government.