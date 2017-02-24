8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has released a statement following multiple reports of bomb threats and acts of vandalism targeting Jewish communities.

Kustoff said he was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the recent anti-Semitic threats and vandalism occurring around the country.

The Shelby County Republican said religious tolerance is the “bedrock on which our great nation was founded”, and Americans are to defend the liberties of all faiths and places of worship.

Congressman Kustoff said he was also pleased to hear that the FBI is investigating the threats.