8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff made a stop in Union City Thursday to speak and listen to community leaders.

Appearing at the County Office Building, Kustoff was greeted by members of law enforcement, city mayors, county commissioners and courthouse officials, along with court officials.

Kustoff started the gathering by talking about his work in Washington.

The Shelby County Republican was questioned during the session about topics such as funding for infrastructure, disability compensation for veterans and the affect on agriculture markets with new trade agreements.

Kustoff also addressed the members of the Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Department by assuring them support from the new administration.

Kustoff also told Mayor Benny McGuire and others that he was available, if assistance was needed in helping recruit new jobs and industry to the county.