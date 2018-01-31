Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff said President Donald Trump is putting West Tennessee and America first.

Congressman Kustoff made the statement in a press release following the State of the Union address Tuesday night in Washington.

The Shelby County Republican said the economy is the strongest it has been in years, with unemployment at a 17-year low, and more than two-million new jobs created in the past year.

Kustoff said the President has kept his promise to the American people, and he looked forward to working with him to build on the success and reviving the American spirit.