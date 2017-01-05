Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff was sworn in Wednesday as a member of the United States House of Representatives.

Following the ceremony, Congressman Kustoff released the following statement:

“I am honored and humbled to serve the people of West Tennessee. With a Republican majority in both the House and Senate, and a Republican White House, we have an extraordinary opportunity to make real change happen and get the results West Tennesseans have made clear they want out of Washington.”

“I am eager to get to work. From Germantown, to Union City, to Paris, to Jackson and everywhere in-between, I promise to represent all 15 counties of the 8th District. I will remain focused on keeping West Tennessee safe, secure and prosperous. I will stand up against wasteful government spending and will fight mandates and regulations that are crushing small businesses. As I have promised the people of West Tennessee, where I was born and raised, I will fight for you in Congress.”