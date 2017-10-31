Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff made a stop in Obion County on Monday, and toured a couple of industries.

During his visit, the Shelby County Republican made stops at Jiffy Steamers and the Green Plains Ethanol Plant.

Following the tours, Congressman Kustoff also made a visit at the Thunderbolt Broadcasting studios in Union City.

During his time at the radio station, Kustoff spoke about President Trump’s tax plan and how it could affect local residents.

The Congressman also said his meeting with local workers on Monday, enhanced his stance on the need for proper job training.

Following appearances in Shelby County last night, Congressman Kustoff will be back at work in Washington this morning.